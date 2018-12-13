Attempted Ramming Attack in Al-Bireh, North of Jerusalem - IDF

The attack took place just hours after Israeli troops blocked the de-facto Palestinian capital of Ramallah, according to Israel Defence Forces' spokesman, Jonathan Conricus. The move, as he explained, was made after unidentified militants shot and killed two Israeli citizens at a bus stop located in the area.

The Israeli Defence Forces have reported of an attempted ramming attack that took place in Al-Bireh, West Bank, located north of Jerusalem. No preliminary information about casualties is available at the moment.

"Attempted ramming attack in Al-Bireh, north of Jerusalem. Details to follow", the IDF said in a tweet.

INITIAL REPORT: Attempted ramming attack in Al-Bireh, north of Jerusalem. Details to follow.

Earlier in the day, a shooting attack that took place north of Jerusalem claimed the lives of at least two IDF soldiers.

"2 IDF soldiers were killed & another soldier was severely injured in the shooting attack that occurred this morning north of Jerusalem", the IDF said in another tweet.

In response to the shooting, Israeli troops began the raids to find the attacker in the area of Asaf Junction.

Israeli troops have blocked the de-facto Palestinian capital of Ramallah after unidentified militants killed two Israeli citizens, having opened fire at a bus stop located not far from there, the Israel Defence Forces' spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said earlier today.

Reacting to the attack, the Israeli security forces had carried out an overnight operation to "arrest the terrorists responsible for the shooting attacks in Barkan & Ofra that killed 3 Israelis". According to the IDF, the terrorists were killed in the operation.

The shooting occurred not far from the Israeli settlement of Ofra, where Palestinian militants injured seven Israelis, having opened fire at them, last week.