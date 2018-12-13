Two Reportedly Killed and Two Injured in Shootout Near West Bank Settlement

Two people were killed and another two critically injured on Thursday in a shooting near Ofra in the West Bank, Haaretz reported, citing the Israel Defence Forces, adding that the victims were being treated by emergency services. According to the report, a man disembarked from a vehicle, opened fire and immediately fled the scene.
READ MORE: Two Officers Stabbed in Old City of Jerusalem, Attacker Shot — Police
The incident has become another episode in a series of recent attacks carried out by Palestinians. Israeli authorities have qualified such attacks as acts of terrorism.
All comments
Show new comments (0)