Two Reportedly Killed and Two Injured in Shootout Near West Bank Settlement

Earlier in the day, a knife-wielding man was shot after attacking two police officers in the walled historical centre of Jerusalem.

Two people were killed and another two critically injured on Thursday in a shooting near Ofra in the West Bank, Haaretz reported, citing the Israel Defence Forces, adding that the victims were being treated by emergency services. According to the report, a man disembarked from a vehicle, opened fire and immediately fled the scene.

The shooting in the West Bank comes just a day after Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man near the city of Ramallah. The man was suspected of committing a drive-by shooting near the settlement of Ofra on Sunday, which left 7 wounded and resulted in the death of an unborn baby.

The incident has become another episode in a series of recent attacks carried out by Palestinians. Israeli authorities have qualified such attacks as acts of terrorism.