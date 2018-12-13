Two Officers Stabbed in Old City of Jerusalem, Attacker Shot - Police

A knife-wielding man has attacked policemen in the Old City, the walled historical centre of Jerusalem, popular with tourists, but usually uncrowded at night, according to local media reports.

Two Israeli police officers were stabbed in Jerusalem and neutralised the attacker with return fire, the law enforcement agency's press service said.

"Two policemen were evacuated from the scene with minor injuries and in a state of moderate severity. The injured officers gave a decisive rebuff to the attacker and neutralised him", the press release said.

The name and condition of the attacker are still unknown, he is reportedly a Palestinian.

"Units respond, terrorist shot. Heightened security in area", police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a tweet.

Stabbing attack in old city, Jerusalem. 2 police officers injured moderately. Units respond, terrorist shot. Heightened security in area. pic.twitter.com/RKBoQZgD5u — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) 13 декабря 2018 г.

READ MORE: Stabbing in Israel: Casualties Reported, Attacker Shot in Jerusalem's Old City

The most recent attack committed by a Palestinian took place on 9 December when seven people were injured and a baby died in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.

Such attacks have been repeatedly committed by Palestinians and qualified by the Israeli authorities as acts of terrorism.