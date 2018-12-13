Iran Offers to Provide Health Services to Yemen, Syria

Iranian Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi said that the country is ready to provide health services to the war-torn regions of Yemen and Syria.

During the National Cradle Conference held in Hyderabad, India on Wednesday, Hashemi said that Iran is ready to provide health services to the mothers and babies of Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, IRNA reported.

The Iranian minister referred to Iran's advances in the promotion of healthcare across the country and noted that Tehran is ready to transfer its experiences to other countries.

The two-day National Cradle Conference on obstetrics, gynaecology, and fertility is being attended by over 600 delegates from across India with over 80 renowned faculties including international experts from the USA, UK, Canada, Iran and Australia.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the Houthi movement. The government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeted at areas controlled by the Houthis since March 2015.