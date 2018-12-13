US Senate Advances Resolution to Pull Support From Saudi Arabia in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate voted on Wednesday to start debate on a resolution that would end US involvement in the war in Yemen.

The Senate voted 60 to 39 in favour of starting debate over the Yemen War Powers Resolution.

"This joint resolution directs the President to remove US armed forces from hostilities in or affecting Yemen, except those engaged in operations directed at al Qaeda, within 30 days unless: (1) the President requests and Congress authorizes a later date, or (2) a declaration of war or specific authorization for the use of the Armed Forces has been enacted, according to a summary on the Senate website," the text of the legislation says.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the Houthi movement. The government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeted at the areas controlled by the Houthis since March 2015.