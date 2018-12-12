Pompeo to Stress US Resolve to Address Iran Missile Threat at UNSC Meeting

Earlier in the day, Iraqi security officials confirmed that Tehran had conducted a test of a ballistic missile.
"Pompeo will travel to New York City to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on Iran on Wednesday, December 12, 2018," the release said on Tuesday. "During the Security Council meeting, Secretary Pompeo will underscore the Administration’s unyielding resolve to address the Iranian regime’s threats to international peace and security through their continued development and proliferation of ballistic missiles in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolutions."
Earlier, Pompeo said that Iran had test-launched a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.
