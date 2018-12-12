Register
12 December 2018
    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle

    Pentagon Sets Up Observation Posts in Syria, to Coordinate Efforts With Turkey

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has finalized the establishment of observation posts in northeast Syria and will be coordinating with Turkey its security efforts in the border region, Department of Defence spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said in a press release.

    "At the direction of Secretary Mattis, the US established observation posts in the northeast Syria border region to address the security concerns of our NATO ally Turkey," the release said on Tuesday.

    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US Installing Observation Posts in Syria at Turkish Border - Pentagon
    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has earlier said Ankara expressed its concerns about US plans to establish several observation posts in Syria. Akar explained that it could lead to a perception that the United States is "somehow protecting terrorist YPG [Kurdish People's Protection Units] members."

    "We take Turkish security concerns seriously and we are committed to coordinating our efforts with Turkey to bring stability to northeastern Syria," Manning said in the release.

    READ MORE: US Boosts Presence in NE Syria As Turkey Says No Daesh in Country

    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US Continues De-Escalation Effort Between Turkey, Kurds in Syria - Pentagon
    Last month, the Turkish Security Council said that the main threat to the political settlement in Syria is coming from the Kurdish-held territories in the northeast region of the country. The council added that Ankara could use its right of self-defence and would not allow the YPG to change the demographic structure of northern Syria via forced migrations.

    Turkey has been claiming that the YPG presence near its border hampers its national security. Earlier this year, it conducted an offensive against the Kurdish militia in Syria's northern border city of Afrin. Ankara is also currently engaged in an operation to eliminate Kurdish strongholds in northern Iraq.

    Tags:
    post, Pentagon, Rob Manning, Hulusi Akar, Turkey, Syria, United States
