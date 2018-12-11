IDF Exposes Another Hezbollah Attack Tunnel From Lebanon to Israel (PHOTOS)

Israel has identified one more Hezbollah tunnel in the region close to the border with Lebanon, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) press service reported on Tuesday.

Operation #NorthernShield UPDATE: IDF soldiers have placed explosives in the Hezbollah attack tunnel exposed today from Lebanon into Israel. Hezbollah terrorists: enter at your own risk. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 11, 2018

According to the IDF, this is the third tunnel exposed by the Israeli forces that was made by militants from the Hezbollah group.

READ MORE: Ex-Israeli Defence Chief Lambasts Operation to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels

The discovery of the third tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel comes amid operation Northern Shield, an Israeli campaign to find and destroy tunnels allegedly dug by Hezbollah militants to enable them to illegally transfer fighters and arms into Israel.

© AP Photo / Hezbollah Military Media via AP IDF Claims 2nd Lebanon-Israel Border Tunnel Dug by Hezbollah

Israel began Operation Northern Shield last Tuesday. The UN force confirmed the existence of one tunnel running from Lebanese territory into Israel. Beirut has called on Tel Aviv to provide detailed, hard proof about the alleged tunnel network, with a source telling Lebanese media that the tunnel which was found was "old and deserted."

Israel and Lebanon last clashed in 2006, with Israeli forces invading the country after Hezbollah kidnapped two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid. The conflict, which lasted 34 days and claimed the lives of over 1,300 people, was halted by a UN-brokered ceasefire. Lebanese-Israeli relations have been poor for decades, but tensions have been exacerbated recently amid Israeli suspicions that Hezbollah was being used by Iran as a proxy to wage war on Israel.