WATCH Ultra-Orthodox Jews Fighting Police After Anti-Miltary Draft Sit-In

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked traffic by staging a massive sit in the middle of Zhabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak, Israel.

The rally organised by the movement Yerushalmi Faction, held on a road in the city of Bnei Brak on December 10 was an act of solidarity with similar actions in Jerusalem, protesting over the arrest of Yitzhak Aryeh, who was detained two weeks ago after failing to appear before the IDF draft board.

Demonstrators chanted slogans that have become traditional for such protests: "We will die and not be drafted," according to reports.

Strengthened police squads arrived at the scene of the protests, and the demonstrators were asked to free the roadway. After they refused to comply with this requirement, the security forces began to detain the most active participants.

Earlier, on Thursday, November 1 hundreds of followers and supporters of the Jerusalem Wing blocked traffic on Zhabotinsky and Aronovich streets in Bnei Brak to protest against the arrest of a young religious man who refused to be drafted into the army.