Situation Around Rukban Refugee Camp in Syria Deadlocked Due to US Actions

Moscow requires transparent control while organising a new UN humanitarian convoy to the "Rukban" camp in Syria in mid-December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that this camp, which, according to various estimates, holds up to 50,000 people, is inside the "illegally occupied 55-kilometre security zone organised by the United States around the Syrian settlement Al-Tanf".
The Rukban refugee camp is located in Syria's al-Tanf district (Homs province) near the Jordanian border, next to a US military base where Syrian opposition forces are being trained.
Moscow and Damascus, on one side, and Washington on the other accuse each other of hindering the delivery of UN humanitarian assistance to the area.
