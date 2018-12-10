Situation Around Rukban Refugee Camp in Syria Deadlocked Due to US Actions

Russia is wondering why Washington's partners insist on involving militants, extremists in rendering humanitarian assistance to Rukban's residents, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow requires transparent control while organising a new UN humanitarian convoy to the "Rukban" camp in Syria in mid-December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that this camp, which, according to various estimates, holds up to 50,000 people, is inside the "illegally occupied 55-kilometre security zone organised by the United States around the Syrian settlement Al-Tanf".

Why do the US's partners insist on joining the militants from illegal armed groups to render humanitarian aid and not give their consent to real assistance to those in need in Rukban if they fully share the well-known concerns, is the question, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Rukban refugee camp is located in Syria's al-Tanf district (Homs province) near the Jordanian border, next to a US military base where Syrian opposition forces are being trained.

Moscow and Damascus, on one side, and Washington on the other accuse each other of hindering the delivery of UN humanitarian assistance to the area.