At Least 6 Hurt in Shooting Attack Near West Bank Settlement - IDF

The IDF said in a statement that six people were hospitalised after the attack near the Ofra settlement north of Jerusalem, including a 30-year-old woman whose condition was serious.
Shots were fired at Israeli civilians standing at a bus station from a passing Palestinian vehicle. IDF troops nearby responded by firing towards the vehicle, which fled. IDF troops are currently searching the area. pic.twitter.com/sQtB5kr2gz— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 9 декабря 2018 г.
On November 26, three Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack south of Jerusalem in the West Bank.
On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution calling to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The United States and Israel voted against the resolution in addition to Australia, Liberia, Marshall Islands, and Nauru.
READ MORE: Palestinian Neutralized After Stabbing Israeli Soldier in West Bank – IDF
The adoption of the resolution came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Israel and Palestine to peacefully resolve their conflict by supporting the two-state solution plan that envisages an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.
All comments
Show new comments (0)