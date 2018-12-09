At Least 6 Hurt in Shooting Attack Near West Bank Settlement - IDF

A drive-by gun attack left several Israelis wounded on Sunday night at a bus stop near the Ofra Junction, north of Jerusalem, the IDF said.

The IDF said in a statement that six people were hospitalised after the attack near the Ofra settlement north of Jerusalem, including a 30-year-old woman whose condition was serious.

Shots were fired at Israeli civilians standing at a bus station from a passing Palestinian vehicle. IDF troops nearby responded by firing towards the vehicle, which fled. IDF troops are currently searching the area. pic.twitter.com/sQtB5kr2gz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 9 декабря 2018 г.

On November 26, three Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack south of Jerusalem in the West Bank.

For decades, Palestine has been in conflict with the Israeli government that refuses to recognize it as an independent political and diplomatic state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Since 1967, Israel has been occupying Palestinian territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic state.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution calling to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The United States and Israel voted against the resolution in addition to Australia, Liberia, Marshall Islands, and Nauru.

The adoption of the resolution came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Israel and Palestine to peacefully resolve their conflict by supporting the two-state solution plan that envisages an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.