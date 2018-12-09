Yemeni Conflict 'Direct Threat' to All Persian Gulf States - Emir of Kuwait

"The war in Yemen is a direct threat to all of us, that is why we wish success to the settlement talks that are underway in Sweden between the sides to the Yemeni conflict," Emir Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah said at the 39th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, as broadcast by Al Ekhbariya.
The emir added that the peace talks should be conducted in accordance with the agreements of the international community, the UN resolutions and initiatives of the Persian Gulf states.
The conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels has been raging for several years. The Saudi-led coalition carries out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
