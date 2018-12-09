Yemeni Conflict 'Direct Threat' to All Persian Gulf States - Emir of Kuwait

DOHA (Sputnik) - Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah said on Sunday that the war in Yemen was putting at risk the security of all states of the Persian Gulf and expressed hope for the ongoing peace talks to be successful.

"The war in Yemen is a direct threat to all of us, that is why we wish success to the settlement talks that are underway in Sweden between the sides to the Yemeni conflict," Emir Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah said at the 39th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, as broadcast by Al Ekhbariya.

The emir added that the peace talks should be conducted in accordance with the agreements of the international community, the UN resolutions and initiatives of the Persian Gulf states.

READ MORE: State Dept. Top Official: Support for Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen 'Necessary'

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Houthis to Release All Detainees If Yemeni Gov't Responds in Kind - Delegate

The UN-mediated talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis started in Stockholm on Thursday. The sides are discussing prisoner exchange, confidence-building measures and humanitarian issues.

The conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels has been raging for several years. The Saudi-led coalition carries out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.