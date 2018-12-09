New Israeli Internet Porn Regulation Reportedly Stopped by Netanyahu

While the new law would essentially allow the government to create a database containing the details of Israeli citizens who watch porn, the bill’s author claimed that his only goal was “to defend minors and give adults the possibility to decide for themselves".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to halt the adoption of a new law aimed at curbing pornographic content on the Internet and possibly keeping tabs on people who watch porn, The Jerusalem Post reports.

"We don’t want our children to be exposed to harmful content, but my concern is about inserting regulation into a space in which there is no government regulation. Who will decide which content is permitted and which is forbidden? Who will decide the interpretations?" Netanyahu inquired.

© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren Beat It: Starbucks to Block WiFi Access to Porn Sites in 2019

The draft bill, submitted by Likud party member Miki Zohar, would’ve created a mechanism to filter out pornographic content on the Internet for Israeli users, with those who want to gain access to porn being forced to present their government ID number and date of birth, effectively allowing the government to create a "database of people who sought to view pornography".

Zohar himself describe the final draft of the bill as "excellent" and insisted that its only goal is "to defend minors and give adults the possibility to decide for themselves".

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu now intends to meet with Zohar "to learn more about the bill and discuss his concerns".