New Israeli Internet Porn Regulation Reportedly Stopped by Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to halt the adoption of a new law aimed at curbing pornographic content on the Internet and possibly keeping tabs on people who watch porn, The Jerusalem Post reports.
"We don’t want our children to be exposed to harmful content, but my concern is about inserting regulation into a space in which there is no government regulation. Who will decide which content is permitted and which is forbidden? Who will decide the interpretations?" Netanyahu inquired.
Zohar himself describe the final draft of the bill as "excellent" and insisted that its only goal is "to defend minors and give adults the possibility to decide for themselves".
According to the newspaper, Netanyahu now intends to meet with Zohar "to learn more about the bill and discuss his concerns".
