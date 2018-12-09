8 Dead, 10 Captured After Taliban Attacks Military Base in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight soldiers were killed and ten others captured by the Taliban after an attack on a military base in the Bala Baluk district of Afghanistan's province of Farah, the Pajhwok news agency reported Sunday, citing local officials.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, the Taliban militants also seized all weapons and ammunition upon leaving the base.

Two attackers were wounded in the fight, the media added, citing a spokesman for Taliban.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, supported by a US-led coalition, are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

The Taliban movement is a major force fighting Kabul for control over the country. The group managed to seize power in the middle of the 1990s before being overthrown in 2001.