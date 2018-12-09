Register
14:27 GMT +309 December 2018
    This frame grab from video released on Friday, July 21, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows a Hezbollah cannon pounding militants' positions on the Lebanon-Syria border

    Hezbollah Official: All of Israel Within Reach of Our Missiles

    © AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media
    Middle East
    160

    Simmering tensions between Tel Aviv and the Lebanon-based militant and political organisation escalated last week after Israeli troops launched operation 'Northern Shield', aimed at destroying suspected Hezbollah tunnels used to funnel militants and arms through the Israel-Lebanon border.

    Hezbollah is capable of targeting any point in Israel with its missiles, the group's second in command Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Iran's al-Vefagh newspaper.

    "There is not a single point in the occupied territories out of reach of Hezbollah's missiles," Qassem said.

    IDF soldiers. File photo
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Ex-Israeli Defence Chief Lambasts Operation to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels
    According to the senior official, the missiles serve to deter Israel from starting another war with Lebanon by exposing the "Israeli home front".

    Qassem also commented on the war in Syria, where Hezbollah has played an active role in assisting the Syrian government against a collection of jihadist militants including Daesh (ISIS)* and Nusra Front.* The official praised the victories achieved against the terrorists, but slammed the US for its alleged obstruction of the peace process.

    Tensions between Tel Aviv and Beirut escalated in recent months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would not let Hezbollah and Iran "get away with" the alleged stationing of precision missiles in Lebanon, including around Beirut's international airport.

    Last week, Hezbollah published a propaganda video warning Israel against launching missiles at Lebanon in the wake of an unsuccessful alleged Israeli attack on Syria.

    Israel invaded Lebanon in 2006 in response to a cross-border raid by Hezbollah and the abduction of two Israeli soldiers. The conflict, which lasted 34 days and claimed the lives of over 1,300 people, was halted by a UN-brokered ceasefire.

    An Israeli soldier adjusts a weapon atop an armoured military ambulance near Israel's border with Lebanon
    © REUTERS / Baz Ratner
    Israeli Military Fires Warning Shots Along Border With Lebanon - Reports
    Relations between Israel and Lebanon bottomed out again earlier this year, with officials from both countries openly talking about the possibility of military conflict. Long-standing Israeli plans to build a wall along Lebanon's southern border, Tel Aviv's ongoing occupation of Lebanon's Shebaa Farms since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, disagreement over a gas field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and Israeli suspicions that Iran is using Hezbollah as a proxy to wage war on Israel have all played a role in the poor state of relations.

    *Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

