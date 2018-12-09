WATCH Ammo in Farmland: Underground Terrorist Warehouse Found in Syria

A Sputnik correspondent reporting from the ground said that the warehouse was discovered during the work of field engineers, who are now combing the entire territory liberated from the militants. First and foremost, cities and villages were checked, and now the time has come for remote fields and other hard-to-reach areas.
Syrian forces noted that during the last month, warehouses with weapons belonging to various terrorist groups were regularly found in southern Syria. One would almost always find American TOW missiles, various machine guns, RPG launchers, quadcopters, and satellite communicators.
