Erdogan: French 'Yellow Vests' Protests Show Europe Has Failed on Democracy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Saturday that Turkish police were frequently accused of using force, however, he pointed to the situation in France and note how the local police treated people there, the Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited by the Anadolu news agency, the Yellow Vest protests pointed out to Europe's failed democracy, human rights and freedom, adding that Europe's security was threatened by the native population.

"The walls of security and welfare that they so cherished started to be shaken not by migrants or Muslims, but by their own citizens," Erdogan said.

The president also stressed that Turkish police were often accused of using force, however, he assured that the law enforcement in Turkey acted in a humane way. At the same time, he urged to consider the situation in France and note how the local police treated protestors.

The Turkish leader highlighted that Ankara was against the chaos disseminated by protestors; at the same time, it opposed the use of extreme violence to quell them.

Erdogan's comments come amid ongoing French yellow vests protests in Paris against rising fuel prices during which the police reportedly used tear gas and detained 950 people.