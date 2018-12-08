Register
04:48 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman lies on a stretcher after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018

    UK Backs US' Claims on November Chlorine Attack in Aleppo

    © REUTERS / SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    403

    LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK Foreign Office’s spokesperson supported the US claims that the Syrian government forces were involved in the toxic chemicals attack in the city of Aleppo in November.

    "The Syrian regime and its supporters have alleged that opposition forces carried out a chlorine attack on civilians in Aleppo on 24th November. We have seen nothing to support the claims made by Russia and Syria. The UK assesses it highly unlikely that chlorine was used in this incident, as the regime and its Russian allies have claimed. It is highly unlikely that the opposition was responsible," the spokesperson said in a statement.

    Smoke rises after rebel fighters launch a mortar shell on a residential neighborhood in western Aleppo, Syria
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Russian MoD Has Undeniable Evidence of Chemical Shelling of Aleppo by Militants
    The statement suggested that the attack in Aleppo was a staged incident aimed at framing the Syrian opposition forces or was an operation that when wrong, and which Moscow and Damascus sought to benefit from.

    "We frequently see the Syrian regime and its partners making false claims and using disinformation to cover their tracks. Allegations that the UK or its allies are in any way involved in this, or any other incident involving chemical weapons in Syria, are complete fabrications," the Foreign Office argued.

    On Friday, the US State Department spokesman, Robert Palladino, said that the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russia falsely accused the opposition and extremist groups of conducting a chlorine attack in northwestern Aleppo on November 24.

    READ MORE: Putin: Terrorists' Chemical Attack in Aleppo Must Not Remain Unpunished

    Palladino added that that Washington had credible information that pro-Assad forces had allegedly used tear gas against civilians in Aleppo on that day. The Russian Defense Ministry said it did not rule out that the US allegations on the Aleppo incident were aimed at diverting the public attention from the US aviation’s deadly crimes in the east of Syria.

    Destroyed building in Aleppo
    © Sputnik /
    Multiple Casualties as Terrorists Shell Syria’s Aleppo - Reports
    The spokesperson noted that London continued to work closely with its allies "to establish more fully exactly what happened."

    The Russian military has said it had an undeniable proof of the recent attack in Aleppo. The Defense Ministry has suggested that the US claims on the recent chemical weapons incident in the Syrian city were an attempt to whitewash terrorists and the White Helmets group, affiliated with them.

    For months, the Russian Defense Ministry has been warning that Syrian militants and the White Helmets were planning to stage a false flag chemical weapons attack in Syria to frame Assad's forces and draw western retaliation against the Syrian government.

    Related:

    US, French Intel Steps Up Search for Baghdadi in Syria, Iraq - Reports
    US-Led Coalition Refutes to Confirm Reports on SDF Entering Syria's Hajin
    Pentagon Aims to Train Up to 40,000 Local Stabilization Troops in Syria
    At Least 5 People Killed as US-Led Coalition Pounds Syria's Hajin - Reports
    Activation of Russian S-400s in Syria Increases Threat to US Troops - General
    Tags:
    chemical attack, UK Foreign Office, Russia, Aleppo, United States, United Kingdom, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse