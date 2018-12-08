Register
03:14 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015

    'Responsible for Peace': Syrian Priest Reveals Captives Rescue Ops Drama

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Syrian priest George has been engaged in rescuing captives captured by militants since the onset of the conflict in the Arab republic, feeling personal responsibility for the reconciliation efforts in the home country.

    Seven years ago, he took part in the first such operation, rescuing soldiers abducted by terrorists. Since then, he has been making every effort, so that peace could return to his country.

    Priest George told Sputnik about how the crisis in Idlib province had broken out and also shared the details of the rescue of kidnapped Christians and representatives of other religions.

    In Right Place at Right Time

    Father George became a priest in 1977 and began his service in Latakia. He was also in charge of the parishes in the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the neighboring province of Idlib.

    Deir ez-Zor view (File)
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    US-Led Coalition Refutes to Confirm Reports on SDF Entering Syria's Hajin
    According to the priest, at that time neither Christians nor Muslims could even imagine that, 40 years later, this small town in the west of Idlib would become one of the main strongholds of terrorist and radical armed groups.

    For many years, the priest headed the parishes in Aleppo, Turkey, and even in southern Lebanon, after the Israeli military withdrew from it in 2000. But eventually, he asked to be sent back to his home province of Latakia, where he has been serving at the Antiochian Orthodox Church to this very day. Thus, parishes in Jisr al-Shughur once again came under his responsibility.

    How it All Began

    When the Syrian crisis broke out in 2011, Priest George was in Idlib province. He noted that there was close cooperation with the government in a bid to stabilize the situation in the region.

    "There were a number of events in which I had the opportunity to participate, in particular, in the rescue of those abducted in the area. We managed to negotiate the lifting of the blockade of the servicemen, who were besieged in the area of Ad Dana," the priest said.

    As a result, the 27-strong unit led by Col. Saker was rescued and evacuated to the neighboring village of Halluz.

    Smoke rises from a coalition airstrike which attacked an Islamic State position, on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria, Monday, July 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    At Least 5 People Killed as US-Led Coalition Pounds Syria's Hajin - Reports
    "We sheltered them in our church. At that time, militants were everywhere around. Then we managed to save Capt. Kanaan with nine soldiers. It turned out that we always succeeded in efforts to de-escalate tensions between the guys who sided with militants and those who supported the state," Father George went on.

    The situation started spinning out of control after the massacre in Jisr al-Shughur in June 2011, when militants attacked a state security building and killed 80 security officials. The Christians and government supporters living in the area realized that it was time to leave, otherwise they risked becoming victims of extremists.

    In Charge of Reconciliation Process

    In 2012, after the massacre in another Christian village, the Christians finally left the area.

    "As part of interaction with the government, I received an assignment while I was still in Jisr, to fulfill a number of tasks from the security services and directly from the leadership of the country," the priest said.

    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq
    © REUTERS / U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    US-Led Coalition Strike in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Leaves 6 Casualties - Reports
    In Latakia, the priest was officially appointed to be in charge of the reconciliation process. After a meeting with representatives of the country’s leadership, the priest began regular negotiations with people of Idlib and Jisr al-Shughur. The priest and his associates used all their old contacts to this end.

    The reconciliation efforts were focused on residents who turned out to be locked in the areas seized by militants, on those whose parents or children periodically cooperated with militants. The task however became more challenging after foreign mercenaries and extremists starting coming to Idlib from other provinces.

    New Tactics

    Under new circumstances, Priest George has decided to organize negotiations between the families of militants and the families of those abducted. The priest believed that relatives could convince the militants to lay down their arms.

    "We, of course, interact with several sheikhs in certain areas, they help us a lot. Now we have some positive developments that we are trying to build on. You know that Christian villages have suffered a lot, as well as the villages of other religious groups. At the same time, we serve in the army, in line with law. Christians served in Jisr al-Shughur and Idlib. Several of our Christian guys were captured, and the doctors who worked in Jisr were abducted," the priest pointed out.

    After Priest George found militants, who were holding Christians hostages, he began negotiating with them their release for ransom or prisoner exchange.

    Iranian drone strikes against Daesh.
    YouTube / بیسیم چی
    WATCH Never-Before-Seen Footage of Iranian-Made Drones Striking Terrorists in Syria
    The issue of exchange, according to the priest, is extremely difficult. There were more than 20 Christians among the captives in the province of Idlib. Most of them were abducted during the capture of Abu Adh Dhuhur in the southeast of Idlib province and the attack on the hospital in Jisr al-Shughur.

    Some Christians were abducted in Aleppo, Raqqa and in the south of Syria, but everyone was eventually transferred to Idlib. According to the priest, there are seven prisons in Idlib, where the captives are held.

    "There has to be a connection between the younger generations, and we must convince those who are there that the guys in captivity are their brothers. We explain to militants that just as their families and relatives live with us and we take care of them, they should act likewise with our people there, on their territories, show restraint, understand that the country welcomes them back," the priest continued.

    Appeal to Russia

    Another issue Father George is dealing with is mass emigration of Christians from Syria. According to the priest, the number of those who left is catastrophic, with Christian settlements getting almost uninhabited.

    "I want to address Russia, the mother of all Christians. Help us a little please so that we can stay in this country. Perhaps, there should be more attention to the protection of Christians. Maybe, Russia will be able to help us recover those abducted Christian guys," the priest said.

    He finally added that the Syrian government urges all its fellow citizens to realize their mistakes and return to peace, "no matter whether we are Christians or Muslims, we have one God."

    Related:

    US, French Intel Steps Up Search for Baghdadi in Syria, Iraq - Reports
    US-Led Coalition Refutes to Confirm Reports on SDF Entering Syria's Hajin
    Pentagon Aims to Train Up to 40,000 Local Stabilization Troops in Syria
    At Least 5 People Killed as US-Led Coalition Pounds Syria's Hajin - Reports
    Activation of Russian S-400s in Syria Increases Threat to US Troops - General
    Tags:
    war, help, responsibility, crisis, operations, rescue, captives, Priest George, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse