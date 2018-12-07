Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Health Ministry

Earlier it was reported about 17 injured Palestinians.
"Total of 17 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip on the 37th Friday of the Great March of Return," Qedra said.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have not commented on the matter.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israeli troops since then.
