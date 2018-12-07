Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of Palestinians who were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border has risen to 33, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported about 17 injured Palestinians.

"Total of 17 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip on the 37th Friday of the Great March of Return," Qedra said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have not commented on the matter.

The incident comes just a week after a major violent conflict on the border that left at least 28 Palestinians injured, including a member of a press group.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israeli troops since then.