Armed Attack on City Hall in Southern Turkey Kills 2, Injures 1 - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and one person injured in an armed attack on a city administration building in Turkey's southern Adana city, NTV reported on Friday.

The attack was carried out by one of the city hall's security guards who was allegedly unhappy with his leadership's recent decision to release him from full time personnel and transfer him into reserves, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The attacker fired shot at the security chief and two of his deputies. The security chief and one the deputies later died in a hospital, the broadcaster reported.

The perpetrator was detained and delivered to a police department.