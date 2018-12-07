US-Led Coalition's Strike in Deir Ez-Zor Kills at Least 8 Civilians - Reports

Damascus has repeatedly accused the US-led coalition of causing civilian casualties while conducting aerial operations in the country without authorisation from the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

According to Syrian TV, at least eight civilians died on Friday due to another airstrike by the US-led coalition in the city of Hajin. All the victims were members of one family, the broadcaster Ikhbariya reported.

The strike comes just a week after another coalition operation killed over 30 civilians in Deir ez-Zor province, according to Syrian state television.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Neutralizes Over 20 Daesh Terrorists East of Homs — Reports

© AP Photo / APTV Pentagon Aims to Train Up to 40,000 Local Stabilization Troops in Syria

The Syrian government has repeatedly reported airstrikes by the coalition that have numerous deaths of ordinary Syrians, also accusing the US and its allies of using white phosphorus, banned by the UN, during the coalition operations. The coalition, for its part, has denied the allegations, stressing that the operations are aimed solely against the Daesh* terrorist organisation.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.