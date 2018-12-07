US Blocks Israel's Sale of Aging F-16 Fighters to Croatia - Reports

The US administration has stated it does not approve of Israel's move to sell American-made F-16 fighter jets to Croatia, Channel 10 news reported quoting unnamed Israeli officials.
Israel has reportedly angered the Trump administration by adding advanced Israeli-made electronic systems to the F-16s as part of efforts to convince Croatia to buy the planes.
READ MORE: Taiwan Considering Buying F-16Vs Instead of Expensive, Unproven F-35s — Report
Meanwhile, in October, Croatian Defence Minister Damir Krsticevic and US Ambassador Robert Kohorst oversaw the handover of two US Black Hawk helicopters as a $53-million donation to the Balkan nation at an air base in Pleso. Washington has fulfilled last fall's promise to give Croatia a couple of UH-60 medium-lift helicopters.
