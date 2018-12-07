US Blocks Israel's Sale of Aging F-16 Fighters to Croatia - Reports

The Croatian government announced in March it was in talks with Israel to buy a batch of old F-16 fighters from Israel to the tune of $485.6 million.

The US administration has stated it does not approve of Israel's move to sell American-made F-16 fighter jets to Croatia, Channel 10 news reported quoting unnamed Israeli officials.

Israel has reportedly angered the Trump administration by adding advanced Israeli-made electronic systems to the F-16s as part of efforts to convince Croatia to buy the planes.

Upgraded F-16 Vipers Delivered to Taiwan For The First Time

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu announced the agreement in January and Croatia's top defence body gave its response two months later.

Meanwhile, in October, Croatian Defence Minister Damir Krsticevic and US Ambassador Robert Kohorst oversaw the handover of two US Black Hawk helicopters as a $53-million donation to the Balkan nation at an air base in Pleso. Washington has fulfilled last fall's promise to give Croatia a couple of UH-60 medium-lift helicopters.