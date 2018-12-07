Register
03:57 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man passes in front of a screen showing Jamal Khashoggi during a commemoration event of Khashoggi's supporters on November 11, 2018 in Istanbul

    US, Saudi Arabia Mil-to-Mil Ties Unchanged Following Khashoggi Murder – Pentagon

    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should not be part of the ongoing civil war in Yemen and remain an "honest procurer," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said.

    "I would continue to recommend that we are not a participant in a civil war in Yemen and remain an honest procurer, if you will, with the ability to contribute to a diplomatic solution in Yemen," Dunford said in an interview with the Washington Post on Thursday. "There is no military solution."

    Dunford said the United States is not a participant in the civil war in Yemen and is not supporting any one side in the conflict.

    "My advice has been to support to continually Martin Griffiths," Dunford said, referring to the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen.

    FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 file photo, Tawakkol Karman, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2011 holds a picture of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi as she speaks to journalists near the Saudi Arabia consulate, in Istanbul, Turkey.
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    US Senators Launch Draft to Hold Saudi Crown Prince Responsible for Khashoggi Case
    Dunford explained that US military operations in Yemen are focused on defeating the Daesh and al-Qaeda terror groups.

    Meanwhile, the military relations between Washington and Riyadh have not been changed following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Dunford stressed.

    "Saudi Arabia is no different than any other country in a sense that the military-to-military relationship that we have with a given country is completely informed by our policy," Dunford told the Washington Post in an interview on Thursday. "And so, there’s been no change in our policy with regard to Saudi Arabia that is informed our military-to-military relationship to date."

    READ MORE: Yemen Humanitarian Crisis and War Continues as the US Halts Ceasefire Resolution

    Dunford added that if the US policy toward Saudi Arabia changes, then military-to-military relationship will change as well. However, he stressed that historically the relationship has been strong.

    American lawmakers have urged to end US weapons sales to Saudi Arabia after the journalist’s killing at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey.

    "I think it’s fair to say that Saudi Arabia would be less capable without access to US technology and capability," Dunford commented.

    In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, an oil pump stands as the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team of the Royal Saudi Air Force performs during the Bahrain International Airshow in Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    Saudi Arabia Pumps All-Time Record Amount of Oil Amid Pressure From Washington
    "I will not weigh in on whether or not we are going to do that because the military dimension in this case is but one of the considerations our nation is going to have to make when determining whether or not to continue to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia," he noted. "Most of the considerations are very important but they are not military considerations."

    President Donald Trump has said he will not stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia in response to the Washington Post columnist’s murder. Trump said such action would hurt the United States and give away large defense contracts to other countries, such as China and Russia.

    Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After weeks of denials, the Saudi chief prosecutor admitted that the US-based columnist had been killed inside the diplomatic mission.

    READ MORE: Canada Sanctions 17 Saudis Over Khashoggi Case — Foreign Ministry

    Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

    Related:

    US Senators Submit Draft to Hold SA Crown Prince Responsible in Khashoggi Case
    US Senate Weighing Resolution Pinning Khashoggi Murder on Saudi Crown Prince
    Sean Penn Arrives in Istanbul to Shoot Documentary About Khashoggi's Murder
    Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants For 2 Saudis Over Khashoggi's Murder - Reports
    Tags:
    journalist, military cooperation, death, Pentagon, Jamal Khashoggi, Joseph Dunford, Yemen, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse