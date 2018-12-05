Sean Penn Arrives in Istanbul to Shoot Documentary About Khashoggi's Murder

Despite the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul still being ongoing, some filmmakers have already decided to make documentaries about it.

Renowned Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn has arrived in Istanbul to shoot some scenes for his upcoming documentary about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported. The filmmaker was spotted near the Saudi consulate, where the journalist was murdered, along with 10 other men from the film crew. The Turkish newspaper added that Penn is also planning to meet with Khashoggi's fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, as a part of the filming process.

The Saudi columnist for The Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October, 2018. Riyadh later announced that the crime was committed by a group of "rogue agents" who deliberately organised Khashoggi's killing. Following an investigation, the Saudi Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 21 suspects in connection with Khashoggi's case. Eleven of them were later charged.

Saudi officials insist that the royal family is not connected with the murder and explicitly ruled out the possibility that the crown prince had ordered the killing. Riyadh is proceeding with its investigation as Western countries are demand greater transparency in the probe.

Turkish investigators said that a group of 15 people arrived to Istanbul days prior to murder, met the Saudi journalist in the consulate and then murdered him. According to a report by the Haber Turk TV channel, Turkey has issued arrest warrants for Ahmad Asiri, a former deputy head of Saudi intelligence, and Saud al-Qahtani, a former media consultant for the crown prince. Prosecutors suspect them of orchestrating the killing, although it's unclear whether they were part of the 15 man crew.