Register
19:29 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holds up a picture of Giulio Regeni during a protest outside the Italian Parliament in Rome in 2017

    Countdown to Murder: What Do We Know About the Death of Giulio Regeni?

    © AFP 2018 /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Italy has opened a formal investigation into five Egyptian intelligence agents who are suspected of torturing and murdering Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016. Sputnik looks at what the student was up to in Egypt which might have led to his death.

    Prosecutors in Rome formally opened an investigation on Tuesday, December 4, into five suspects — Major General Sabir Tareq, Colonel Ather Kamal, Major Magdi Abdlaal Sharif, Captain Osan Helmy and his aide Mahmoud Najem — who are believed to be responsible for Regeni's death in January 2016.

    The Egyptian government rejected the Italian investigation and said "charges should be based on evidence and not suspicions."

    Regeni, a 28-year-old Cambridge University graduate, vanished on January 25, 2016 after leaving his apartment in the Dokki neighbourhood of Cairo to meet a friend in the city centre.

    "I am going out," Regeni texted his girlfriend at 7.41pm.

    No Sign of Regeni For Nine Days

    But Regeni, who had been researching trade union activities in Egypt for a PhD, never arrived at his friend's apartment and his body was not found until February 3, 2016.

    ​The corpse had been dumped in a ditch next to the main road from Cairo to Alexandria.

    But Major General Khaled Shalaby — who was once given a suspended sentence for kidnapping and torturing an Egyptian dissident — told the press there were no signs of foul play and suggested Regeni had been hit by a car.

    Forced to admit the body had been partially stripped and showed signs of violence and torture, the Egyptians changed tack and sought to find convenient scapegoats.

    On March 24, 2016 the Egyptians claimed police had killed four men in a shootout and the Ministry of the Interior suggested they had been part of a gang which kidnapped foreigners and stole their money.

    But this clumsy attempt to divert attention failed when Italian investigators found mobile phone records which showed the gang's leader, Tarek Abdel Fattah, was 60 miles from Cairo on the day he supposedly kidnapped Regeni.

    Truth for Giulio Regeni banner on the façade of Palazzo Civico (Turin Town Hall). (File photo).
    © Photo: Comune di Torino
    "Truth for Giulio Regeni" banner on the façade of Palazzo Civico (Turin Town Hall). (File photo).

    Several witnesses also claimed the four Egyptians had been executed in cold blood by the police, rather than being killed in a shootout.

    The Egyptians carried out an autopsy on Regeni but the results have never been made public.

    ​The Italian authorities were clearly suspicious from the outset and even more so when they brought the body back to Italy and a pathologist found Regeni had suffered extensive bruising as a result of being kicked, punched and beaten with a stick.

    Broken Ribs, Cigarette Burns, Injuries to Soles of his Feet

    Seven of his ribs were broken, as well as all his fingers and toes and he had also been tortured on the soles of his feet and burned with cigarettes.

    The cause of death was given as a brain haemorrhage and a broken spine.

    Three of the five men who are now being investigated by the Italians are said to be members of Egypt's National Security Agency, which was set up in 2011 after the Arab spring.

    ​But the NSA includes many agents who worked for the detested State Security Investigations Service (SSI) under the US-backed president Hosni Mubarak.

    Maj. Gen. Tareq was a senior NSA official at the time of Regeni's death. He retired in 2017.

    Maj. Sharif also served at the NSA and was reportedly in charge of the team which put Regini under surveillance.

    Was he Tortured to Reveal Names?

    Italian prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco said the five were believed to have abducted and tortured Regeni, possibly in an attempt to discover the names of trade unionists who had assisted him with his research.

    Mr. Colaiocco's investigation has been aided by the co-operation of Regeni's parents, who handed over their son's computer, which they had taken from his apartment in the days after he went missing, and also by emails and text messages which his friends and colleagues had received from him in the days prior to January 25, 2016.

    The date of his disappearance is not believed to be a coincidence.

    It was the fifth anniversary of the start of the Tahrir Square uprising which eventually led to the fall of Mubarak.

    Regeni, who was fascinated with Egypt, was finishing a degree in Arabic and politics at Leeds University in 2011 and had been in Cairo during the events in Tahrir Square.

    The New York Times' Cairo bureau chief, Declan Walsh, said Regeni worked for Oxford Analytica, a business firm, and then embarked on his PhD doctorate on Egypt's increasingly important trade unions.

    Trade Unions Key to Opposition in Egypt

    The unions had been at the forefront of strikes and protests against the Mubarak regime between 2006 and 2011.

    "Regeni chose to study the street vendors — young men from distant villages who scratched out a living on the sidewalks of Cairo. Regeni plunged into their world, hoping to assess their union's potential to drive political and social change," Walsh wrote in an article in August 2017.

    But Regeni was soon under surveillance and on January 25 he was apparently abducted on the street in Dokki and brought in for questioning by the NSA.

    What happened next may never be known but Regeni was subjected to extreme torture in a bid to get out of him what he knew about the unions and the opposition to  Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi,

    Sisi was the director of the SSI under Mubarak and led a military coup in 2013 which ousted President Mohammed Morsi, the head of the Islamic Brotherhood after days of demonstrations against the inept Morsi.

    Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Egypt was considered a "friendly country" but he said Regeni's parents, who live in the town of Fiumicello near Trieste, had been waiting almost three years to find out what had happened to him.

    Related:

    Italian FM Summons Egyptian Envoy Over Murder of Student Regeni
    Italy's Lower Chamber Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Egyptian Parl't - Speaker
    ‘Stay Clear of Egypt’: Arrest of Arab Model Over ‘Immoral’ Dress Sparks Backlash
    UK Student Arrested in Egypt on Spying Charges Over Military Copter Video
    Tags:
    Abducted, PhD, student, murder, torture, National Security Agency, Giulio Regeni, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Italy, Cairo, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse