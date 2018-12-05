Moscow Hopes Israeli Operation on Lebanese Border Won't Breach UNSC Resolutions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that Israel will not violate UN Security Council's resolutions during its ongoing military operation on the border with Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

"Israel's right to defend its national security, including by preventing the illegal entry of anyone [to the country], is beyond question. But at the same time we express hope that the actions carried out with this aim will not contradict the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which defines the parties' rules of conduct in the Blue Line region," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Moscow "hopes that the contingent of the UN interim force will fulfil its monitoring mission and will prevent any breaches."

The statements come a day after the Israel Armed Forces announced the launch of an operation dubbed "Northern Shield" aimed at destroying the trans-boundary tunnels dug by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement to secretly transfer its militants to Israel.

The Lebanese army has responded with being ready for any developments on the border with Israel making efforts together with the UN forces to maintain stability in the area.