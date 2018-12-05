Moscow Hopes Israeli Operation on Lebanese Border Won't Breach UNSC Resolutions

"Israel's right to defend its national security, including by preventing the illegal entry of anyone [to the country], is beyond question. But at the same time we express hope that the actions carried out with this aim will not contradict the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which defines the parties' rules of conduct in the Blue Line region," Zakharova said at a briefing.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Moscow "hopes that the contingent of the UN interim force will fulfil its monitoring mission and will prevent any breaches."
The Lebanese army has responded with being ready for any developments on the border with Israel making efforts together with the UN forces to maintain stability in the area.
