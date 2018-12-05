Beirut Ready for Any Developments at Israeli-Lebanese Border - Statement

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Lebanese army is ready for any developments on the border with Israel making efforts together with the UN forces to maintain stability in the area, the army said in a statement.

"Everything is calm and peaceful on the Lebanese side [of the border], the situation is under full control. The army units deployed in the area are fulfilling their tasks in coordination with the UN Interim Force in order to prevent any provocation and maintain stability in the southern region. The command pointed out that the army was ready for any emergency situations," the statement noted.

© REUTERS / Baz Ratner Israel to Call for Urgent UNSC Meeting Over Hezbollah Tunnels - Netanyahu

The Lebanese army added that it remained in contact both with Israel and Hezbollah calling them to use all the mechanisms to de-escalate tensions and prevent further de-stabilization of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus announced that the Israeli army was launching the Northern Shield operation at the Israeli-Lebanese border in order to find and destroy cross-border tunnels of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement.

Israel traditionally views Hezbollah’s presence in Lebanon and Syria as a threat to its national security as the movement is backed by Iran, which is Israel’s main rival in the region.

