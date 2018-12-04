Israel to Call for Urgent UNSC Meeting Over Hezbollah Tunnels - Netanyahu

"I instructed the Israeli delegation to the UN to request the convocation of an emergency meeting of the Security Council to condemn Hezbollah and its actions," Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation.
The prime minister reiterated accusations of Iran using Hezbollah as a proxy and warned it would hold Tehran responsible for any terrorist actions carried out by the Lebanese movement in adjacent Israeli territories.
"We will continue doing all we can to protect ourselves from Iran’s attempts to use Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip as its forward operating bases to launch attacks on Israel," Netanyahu announced.
Earlier in the day, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus announced that the Israeli army was launching the Northern Shield operation at the Israeli-Lebanese border in order to find and destroy cross-border tunnels of the Hezbollah movement.
