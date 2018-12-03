Register
03 December 2018
    Islamabad top view

    Trump Offers Khan to Renew US-Pakistani Partnership - Islamabad

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Naveedsharif / Islamabad top view
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that US President Donald Trump had offered Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to renew the US-Pakistani partnership.

    "US President Donald Trump, in his letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has stated that his most important regional priority was achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war. In this regard, he has sought Pakistan's support and facilitation. President Trump has also acknowledged that the war had cost both USA and Pakistan. He has emphasized that Pakistan and USA should explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership," the statement read.

    Pakistan welcomes the US decision and reaffirms its commitment to "play a facilitation role in good faith," the ministry added.

    "Peace and stability in Afghanistan remain a shared responsibility," the statement read.

    During a November interview with the Fox News Sunday, Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan did not "do a damn thing" for the US in terms of countering the threat of terrorism, despite huge sums of money the US provides to Pakistan.

    US soldiers part of NATO patrol during the final day of a month long anti-Taliban operation by the Afghan National Army (ANA) in various parts of eastern Nangarhar province, at an Afghan National Army base in Khogyani district on August 30, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / Noorullah Shirzada
    US Won't Let Kabul Break Off Diplomatic Ties With Pakistan – Ex-Diplomat
    Trump alleged that Pakistani authorities and "everybody in Pakistan" were aware of Osama bin Laden's "nice mansion," which was located near a Pakistani military academy.

    In response to Trump's comments, Pakistani PM Imran Khan fired back at the US president, calling his allegation a "tirade against Pakistan."

    After the row, the two leaders had on Twitter, the US Department of Defence announced that Washington was suspending a total of $1.66 billion in security assistance to Pakistan.

