Six People Sentenced to Death For Collaboration With Israel - Gaza Court

Earlier, at least 28 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestine’s Health Ministry.

A Hamas court has sentenced six Palestinians to death on charges of "collaborating with Israel", according to media reports.

The court issued a total of 14 convictions for collaboration with Israel; six were condemned to execution by hanging, according to a statement from the interior ministry in Gaza.

READ MORE: Palestinian Envoy on Situatuion in Gaza: UNSC Fails to Shoulder Responsibility

Hamas serves as the de facto leadership of the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by Israel. Currently, a cease-fire agreement is in place between the Palestinian factions and Israel. The ceasefire was reached through the mediation of Egypt.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return.

The relations between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been increasingly tense since for months. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling and the launch of arson balloons into the Israeli territories.

The latest violence in Gaza erupted on Monday after a Hamas commander was killed in a covert Israeli operation. Since then, Gaza militants have fired at least 460 rockets at Israel, and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on 160 targets in Gaza.