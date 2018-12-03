Daesh Leader Behind Beheading of US Aid Worker Reportedly Killed in Drone Attack

26-year-old Peter Kassig worked as an aid worker after serving in the US Army in Iraq. He was captured by Daesh militants in October 2013 while delivering food and medical supplies to refugees in eastern Syria.

Daesh* leader Abu al-Umarayn, who was involved in the abduction and subsequent beheading of a former US servicemen, has been killed in a precision drone strike in the Badiyah Desert in Syria, according to a coalition spokesman.

"Al-Umarayn had given indications of posing an imminent threat to coalition forces and he was involved in the killing of American citizen and former US army ranger, Peter Kassig. He has been linked to and directly involved with executing several other prisoners as a senior ISIS member," Colonel Sean Ryan pointed out.

The colonel praised the ongoing coalition airstrikes, saying they disrupt Daesh's "command and control on the battlefield as we remove key figures from their ranks."

The US-led coalition's anti-Daesh activities in Syria are authorized neither by the Syrian government, nor by the UN Security Council.

26-year-old Kassig was kidnapped in October 2013, when he worked as an emergency medical technician in eastern Syria helping victims of the war.

More than a year later, Daesh released a video showing a masked man standing over what looked like Kassig's severed head.

Confirming Kassig's slaying after a review of the video, then-US President Obama said that Kassig "was taken from us in an act of pure evil by a terrorist group that the world rightly associates with inhumanity."

