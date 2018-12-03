Houthi Militants Capture UN OHCHR Employee in Hodeidah

“The Houthi militia in the city of Hodeidah has detained Muhammad Shaybani, a specialist of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," the minister wrote on Twitter.
The international community and the UN special envoy for Yemen are calling for a decisive position on the actions of the Houthis, he added.
READ MORE: Saudi Coalition to Allow Evacuation of Injured Houthis From Yemen — Reports
The UN-led attempts to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict have not succeeded so far. The fighting has recently intensified near the Houthis-controlled city of Al Hudaydah, through which the rebels receive humanitarian and commercial cargoes. The Yemeni government, in turn, claims that the port city is receiving weapons from Iran through the port.
All comments
Show new comments (0)