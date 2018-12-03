Houthi Militants Capture UN OHCHR Employee in Hodeidah

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Houthi militants have captured an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the embattled port city of Al Hudaydah, Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Eryani said on Sunday.

“The Houthi militia in the city of Hodeidah has detained Muhammad Shaybani, a specialist of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The international community and the UN special envoy for Yemen are calling for a decisive position on the actions of the Houthis, he added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

READ MORE: Saudi Coalition to Allow Evacuation of Injured Houthis From Yemen — Reports

The UN-led attempts to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict have not succeeded so far. The fighting has recently intensified near the Houthis-controlled city of Al Hudaydah, through which the rebels receive humanitarian and commercial cargoes. The Yemeni government, in turn, claims that the port city is receiving weapons from Iran through the port.