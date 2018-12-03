Syrian Serviceman Killed by Militants’ Attack in Syria’s Hama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – One Syrian serviceman was killed and one more injured as a result of militants’ shelling attack in the province of Hama, head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Sunday.

“Despite the ceasefire, there are still cases of truce violations by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day, terrorists attacked the settlement of Zalaqiyat, Hama province, Jubb al-Mgara, Latakia province, and the Hay al-Ansari district of the city of Aleppo. One Syrian serviceman was killed and one injured as a result of the attack on Zalaqiyat,” Solomatin said.

According to the Russian official, Damascus continued to work on amnesty for those, who avoided military service, in line with the presidential decree dated November 9. Solomatin noted that 14,221 people had already been granted amnesty as for November 30.

Solomatin added that the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian actions within last 24 hours in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Homs.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.