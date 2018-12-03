Syrian Serviceman Killed by Militants’ Attack in Syria’s Hama

“Despite the ceasefire, there are still cases of truce violations by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day, terrorists attacked the settlement of Zalaqiyat, Hama province, Jubb al-Mgara, Latakia province, and the Hay al-Ansari district of the city of Aleppo. One Syrian serviceman was killed and one injured as a result of the attack on Zalaqiyat,” Solomatin said.
READ MORE: Aid Workers Attacked in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province, Driver Injured — UN
Solomatin added that the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian actions within last 24 hours in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Homs.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)