Pakistani Protestors Who Sought Christian Woman Hanging Charged With Terrorism

In October, Pakistan's Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, who had been put on death row for blasphemy several years ago, bringing thousands of protesters to the streets, demanding that the mother of three be executed in public..

Pakistani authorities announced Sunday that leaders behind the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party will face charges of terrorism after they were in charge of violent protests across the Middle-Eastern state seeking execution of a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy, the ABC news reported.

According to Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi had been "charged under sections of sedition and terrorism" in a police station in the city of Lahore. At the same time, three more top figures will face similar charges.

"Today we have decided to take legal action against the TLP leadership," Chaudhry told a press conference.

The verdict comes after Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other officials were detained last month following violent protests organised in response to Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision to overturn the conviction of a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, who was put on death row for blasphemy in Pakistan almost ten years ago, following allegations by Muslim women she worked with that she insulted Prophet Mohammed. Bibi denied the claims but was jailed and sentenced to hang on November 11, 2010.