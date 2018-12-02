Russian Military Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Soldiers in Aleppo - MoD

"We gave wheelchairs and warm clothes to the Syrian army soldiers who suffered injuries during the armed conflict [in Syria] as well as their relatives. A total of 25 sets have been delivered," the spokesman told reporters.
Representatives of the Syrian Armed Forces command and the medics thanked the Russian military for paying attention to the injured soldier's problems and for the provided aid.
The Russian side has been assisting Syria throughout the war, providing military and humanitarian aid and brokering ceasefire agreements. Damascus has already won back vast territories that had fallen into the hands terrorists and rebels during the war, and the armed conflict itself seems to be nearing its end, which prompted Syria to start the reconstruction process and the repatriation of refugees.
