Russian Military Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Soldiers in Aleppo - MoD

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russian military from the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation have delivered humanitarian aid to injured Syrian soldiers at a military hospital in Aleppo and their families, the center's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Sergei Popov, told reporters on Sunday.

"We gave wheelchairs and warm clothes to the Syrian army soldiers who suffered injuries during the armed conflict [in Syria] as well as their relatives. A total of 25 sets have been delivered," the spokesman told reporters.

Popov also told medics working at the hospital that the reconciliation center and Russian charity foundations would continue to provide humanitarian aid both to injured Syrian soldiers and their families.

Representatives of the Syrian Armed Forces command and the medics thanked the Russian military for paying attention to the injured soldier's problems and for the provided aid.

The Russian side has been assisting Syria throughout the war, providing military and humanitarian aid and brokering ceasefire agreements. Damascus has already won back vast territories that had fallen into the hands terrorists and rebels during the war, and the armed conflict itself seems to be nearing its end, which prompted Syria to start the reconstruction process and the repatriation of refugees.