Made in the USA: Syrian Troops Reportedly Capture a Trove of TOW Missiles

The uncovered cache included, among other things, a number of TOW anti-tank missiles and RPGs, as well as assault rifles and machine gun ammo.

Syrian army forces have reportedly managed to seize a large weapons cache belonging to the anti-government elements during a search operation in the Daraa and Quneitra province.

According to Al Masdar News, the find included a wide assortment of small arms and anti-tank weaponry, including assault rifles, US-made TOW missiles, RPGs and a large quantity of machine gun ammo.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Reportedly Seizes New Cache of US-Made Weapons (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Earlier in November, the Syrian Arab News Agency also reported that government troops uncovered a large amount of weapons, munitions and medical equipment, most of it US and British-made, in the Damascus countryside and Quneitra after liberating the area from a motley collection of militants and terrorist groups.