Register
22:07 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yazidi Iraqi women queue in order to get food at the Bajid Kandala camp near the Tigris River, in Kurdistan's western Dohuk province, where they took refuge after fleeing advances by Islamic State jihadists in Iraq on August 13, 2014. (File)

    Yazidis Join Case Against French Cement Giant Lafarge Over Daesh Payment Scandal

    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The Iraqi and Syrian Yazidi minority were among the groups hardest hit by Daesh (ISIS)* terror as the militants expanded their presence throughout the region in 2014 and 2015.

    Lawyers led by Amal Clooney have filed a civil lawsuit against French cement company Lafarge over the company's secret payment of millions of euros to terrorist groups including Daesh in Syria between 2011 and 2015 to allow the company to continue running a local cement plant.

    Saying she was "honored" to represent the Yazidi women in the case, Amal, spouse of Hollywood actor George Clooney, characterised the lawsuit as "an opportunity to establish that ISIS, and all those who assisted them, will be held to account for their crimes, and that victims will be awarded just compensation."

    According to the lawyer, the case "sends an important message to corporations that are complicit in the commission of international crimes that they will face legal consequences for their actions."

    Refugee Flees FROM Germany TO Iraq to Escape ISIS! Importing Islamic War Into The West
    © Photo: YouTube/Euro Wars
    EXCLUSIVE: Ex Yazidi Sex Slave Flees Germany After Meeting Her Captor There
    The case against Lafarge is the first time that a multinational corporation has been charged with complicity in Daesh's crimes. A panel of French judges handed down preliminary charges against the cement giant in late June following a two year investigation, ordering it to pay over 30 million euros as a security deposit ahead of the trial. Eight former executives including ex-CEO Bruno Lafont have been charged with terror financing and/or endangering innocent lives through their activities in Syria.

    Lafarge has maintained that the company as a whole is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

    Daesh considers the Yazidi minority 'devil worshipers', and staged massacres of Iraqi and Syrian Yazidis beginning in 2014 as part of its campaign of conquest in Iraq and Syria. The terror group killed thousands of men and kidnapped thousands of women and girls, subjecting them to sexual enslavement, torture and rape. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Syrian Yazidis fled their homes in Iraq and Syria, and their plight was used as one of the justifications for the US coalition's intervention against Daesh in 2014. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights characterised Daesh's campaign against the Yazidis as genocide in a March 2015 report.

    In this undated file photo released by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, militants of the Islamic State group hold up their weapons and wave its flags on their vehicles in a convoy on a road leading to Iraq, while riding in Raqqa city in Syria
    © AP Photo / Militant website via AP, File
    Iraqi Yazidis Share Memories of Horrific Sinjar Massacre by Daesh Four Years On
    The Yazidi minority was just one of multiple religious and ethnic minorities targeted by Daesh as it spread across western Iraq and eastern Syria between 2014 and 2015. Since then, the Iraqi and Syrian militaries, bolstered by support their respective allies, shattered the terror group's 'caliphate' and drove it into a few small pockets around the Euphrates River in Syrian territory presently controlled by the US-backed SDF Kurdish forces.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iraqi Cops Bust Yazidi Man Sought for Murder in Germany
    German Prosecutors Want Yazidi Girl to Return to Help Find Her Daesh Captor
    EXCLUSIVE: Ex Yazidi Sex Slave Flees Germany After Meeting Her Captor There
    HRW Accuses Yazidi Fighters of Killing 50 Civilians in Revenge Attacks in N Iraq
    Tags:
    massacre, genocide, Yazidis, lawsuit, Lafarge, Amal Clooney, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse