Hips Don't Lie: Actress May Be Jailed in Egypt Over Revealing Dress (PHOTO)

If convicted, the actress may end up being sentenced to up to five years in jail, all for wearing a dress which exposed her legs to onlookers at a film festival.

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef found herself facing the prospect of doing jail time because of a revealing outfit she wore at the closing ceremony of a film festival in Cairo.

According to Sky News, a group of lawyers filed a complaint with the chief prosecutor, charging the actress with public obscenity as her dress, comprised of a black leotard and a transparent skirt, essentially revealed the entirety of the actress’ legs.

© REUTERS / Mohamed Soliman Egyptian actor Rania Youssef attends the closing ceremony of CIFF in Cairo

As one of the lawyers told AFP, Youssef’s appearance "did not meet societal values, traditions and morals and therefore undermined the reputation of the festival and the reputation of Egyptian women in particular".

Youssef’s trial is scheduled to take place on January 12, with the actress possibly facing a jail sentence of up to five years if she is convicted.