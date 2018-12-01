Register
14:45 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prisoner

    UK Student Arrested in Egypt on Spying Charges Over Military Copter Video

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The young man's family says that the ill-fated tourist came to Egypt to see old friends, but he hardly expected to be thrown in jail mere hours after his arrival. Security officials responded to a report from a hotel where he had planned to stay, which flagged his booking as 'suspicious'.

    Muhammed Abulkasem, a 19-year-old student with UK citizenship, faces trial in Egypt for spying on the local military.

    Muhammed, who hails from Cheetham Hill in Manchester, is said to have lived in the Arab republic for more than four years with his family in the past. His family says that he was travelling from Libya to visit old friends.

    Muhammed Abulkasem
    © Photo: Muhammed Abulkasem / Facebook
    Muhammed Abulkasem

    The boy landed at the airport in the northern coastal city of Alexandria on November 21. He filmed a cellphone video of the airport from the plane that featured a military helicopter flying by, which Egyptian security found while searching his phone.

    An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, U.S. on May 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard
    Washington Approves Sale of 10 Apache Attack Helicopters to Egypt for $1Bln

    According to his cousin, aid worker Shareen Nawaz, Muhammed was travelling with a friend, and the pair booked a hotel room in Alexandria. Hotel staff reported that his booking appeared 'suspicious' without clarification, prompting security workers to question him and examine his belongings.

    Muhammed was arrested and now faces charges of collecting intelligence on the Egyptian army. His family has launched an online petition, pushing the officials to release the student and allow him to return home.

    A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said that London has requested information on the matter from Egyptian officials and is seeking permission for consular access to the student.

    Related:

    Austrian Ex-Officer Suspected of Spying for Russia Arrested
    French Senate Civil Servant Suspected of Spying Charged With Treason – Reports
    US, Russia Conducting Search for Spying Aircraft Shot Down During Cold War
    French Senate Civil Servant Detained Over Suspicions of DPRK Spying – Reports
    UK Refused to Negotiate Student's Release to Avoid Admission of Spying - Reports
    Tags:
    spying, arrest, Muhammed Abulkasem, Manchester, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse