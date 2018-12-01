UN Says Humanitarian Mission Attacked in Syria's Province, Driver Injured

"The United Nations (UN) in Syria strongly condemns yesterday’s attack on a joint humanitarian mission in northeast Syria in the eastern line of Deir-ez-Zor, namely the Shihiel-Busayrah sub-district. A Syrian driver from a local non-governmental organization (NGO) was injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment," the statement read.
"Attacks on humanitarian aid workers are a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law and severely impact the humanitarian community's ability to provide life-saving assistance and services to people in desperate need, including women, children and elderly people who are increasingly vulnerable as hostilities continue," the statement pointed out.
READ MORE: US Coalition Strike Kills Over 30 Civilians in Deir ez-Zor — Syrian State Media
Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from a military conflict exacerbated by the activities of terror groups that brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
All comments
Show new comments (0)