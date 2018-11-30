28 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza – Health Ministry

"Twenty-eight different injuries [were caused by] the Israeli occupation forces, including to a member of the press group, on Friday [in the eastern Gaza Strip]," the Health Ministry's statement reads.
Earlier reports suggested that 13 Palestinians were wounded.
🇵🇸#Palestine || 28 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli occupation forces, including a journalist, on the 36th Friday of the Great March of Return at the eastern borders of #Gaza pic.twitter.com/uYgM92ruVu— Rafeef 🇵🇸 ﮼رفيف (@PalRafeef) 30 ноября 2018 г.
On November 16, reports stated that at least 40 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers guarding the common border with Gaza
Ministry of Health – Gaza:— EQB (@pal_resi) 30 ноября 2018 г.
Israeli occupation forces shot and severely injured 28 Palestinians including a photojournalist on the 36th Friday of the #GreatReturnMarch#Gaza#IsraeliCrimes #FridayFeeling #FreedomFriday pic.twitter.com/XNmHphXyTu
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return.
