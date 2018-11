28 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza – Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 28 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Twenty-eight different injuries [were caused by] the Israeli occupation forces, including to a member of the press group, on Friday [in the eastern Gaza Strip]," the Health Ministry's statement reads.

Earlier reports suggested that 13 Palestinians were wounded.

🇵🇸#Palestine || 28 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli occupation forces, including a journalist, on the 36th Friday of the Great March of Return at the eastern borders of #Gaza pic.twitter.com/uYgM92ruVu — Rafeef 🇵🇸 ‎﮼رفيف (@PalRafeef) 30 ноября 2018 г.

On November 16, reports stated that at least 40 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers guarding the common border with Gaza

​Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return.