WATCH Syrian Air Defences Intercept Hostile Missiles in Sky Over Damascus

The footage came after a missile attack was launched against Syria on Friday. The Israeli military has refuted allegations of its involvement in the attack.

A video of the Syrian air defence system launching countermeasures to thwart a missile strike near Damascus has emerged on the Internet.

A witness posted the launch one of the anti-aircraft missiles on his Twitter page, as well as the moment it appeared to intercept an incoming rocket in the sky over Syria's capital region.

Earlier, a high-ranking Syrian security source told Sputnik the country's air defence forces had downed an Israeli combat aircraft and four missiles over Al Kiswah, a city located to the south of Damascus. The source later corrected the report, denying the downing of the plane.

#SAA AA gun fire in the sky. Reports about explosions over Quneitra CS also pic.twitter.com/HNJGIcYCV7 — Drexl Spivey (@RisboLensky) 29 ноября 2018 г.

The statement followed Syrian media reports that the country’s air defences had downed several targets in the south of Syria. Israel has refuted the claims about the downing of its warplane by Syrian anti-aircraft systems.