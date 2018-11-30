Syrian Woman: Daesh Terrorists Killed My Son for Doing Science (VIDEO)

Sputnik has spoken with a Syrian woman, whose son was captured and killed by terrorists for doing science.

Um Muhannad from Southern Syria’s As-Suwayda was freed by the terrorists a month ago. Along with the other released captives, she was welcomed by the whole city. She had spent three months in captivity and heard nothing of her 19-year-old son, who had also been captured. Back at home, she learned that the terrorists had executed him.

'We didn't really worry when he was arrested. They told us they were going to question him and then he'd be free. Then I got captured. I've been thinking of Muhannad for all three months of my arrest. I was worrying a lot as I couldn't get in touch with my family, but I wasn't expecting such bad news. It's really hard', Um Muhannad told Sputnik.

Muhannad Zukan studied at the Institute of Applied Sciences, he also was a researcher. He had nothing to do with the government or the army. According to the woman, her son had been killed for doing science. Daesh* militants consider this sufficient grounds for executing a person.

As Muhannad's father told Sputnik, the news of his son's execution came as a complete surprise to them.

'This is the sorrow of the whole family. The fighters have killed lots of scientists and people from respected and necessary jobs. They are destroying Syria's cream of the crop. After all, our country has been and it should be at the forefront of innovation and quality of life. We have so many well-educated people, and it is they who the terrorists go and kill', the father of the murdered Muhannad said.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia