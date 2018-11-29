Multiple Casualties as Terrorists Shell Syria’s Aleppo - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Syrian terrorists shelled residential quarters of the country’s northwestern city of Aleppo overnight into Thursday, leaving several civilians injured, local media reported.

The militants had fired three shells on the district of Zahra in Aleppo, the Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

Several other rockets fell in the area of New Aleppo, according to the outlet.

Aleppo has recently been a target of violent attacks by terrorists. In one of the recent cases on Saturday, militants fired shells that were presumably filled with the toxic chlorine gas on the city. Medics subsequently said that medical aid had been provided to 73 civilians injured in the attack.

The Russian military has argued that it has warned that the Syrian organization dubbed the White Helmets planned to stage a chemical weapons attack in a demilitarized zone near the Idlib province to frame the Syrian government.