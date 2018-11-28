Iran Doesn't Want to Start War With Anyone - Supreme Leader

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) airspace division cautioned the US against any aggression towards the Islamic Republic, warning that American military bases and aircraft carriers are within reach of Iranian missiles.

Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in an address to the Iranian Navy on 28 November that Iran is not planning 'to start war against any country', but cautioned the armed forces that they must boost their readiness for encounters with an enemy, Iran's Press TV reported. According to Khamenei, with well-prepared military forces at country's disposal, Iran's foes 'would not even dare threaten great nation'.

'Reality — alongside the need for the country to address the areas where it is lagging behind — necessitates additional and extraordinary diligence in all spheres, including naval power', he said.

The supreme leader also noted the 'astounding' progress that the Country's navy had made since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, saying that the current generation of the navy 'deeply believes in its own creativity and capabilities'.

Previously, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC's airspace division, warned the US against taking aggressive steps against Iran. He pointed out that US military bases in the region, as well as aircraft carriers, are within reach of Iranian land-to-land and land-to-sea missiles.

Tensions between the countries have intensified since the US quit the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed heavy sanctions against the banking, energy and shipping sectors of the Iranian economy.