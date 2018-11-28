Russian MoD: Daesh Plans to Use Chemical Weapons Against US-Backed Kurdish Units

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, militants of the Daesh terrorist groups were planning an attack on the Kurdish troops Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in order to provoke an airstrike by the US-led coalition against the Syrian Arab Army in the region.

'The manufactured chemical munitions are intended for firing on positions of the Kurdish SDF, which are conducting, with the support of the United States, military operations against terrorists in the area of the settlement of Hajin in Deir ez-Zor province’, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry also stated that 11 terrorists, who had been trained in other countries, were filling the shells with toxic agents.