Turkish FM Claims Saudi Suspect in Khashoggi Killing 'Likes to Cut Up People'

Riyadh insists that the hit-squad that murdered a Saudi journalist in Istanbul went rogue and that the Royal family has nothing to do with Khashoggi's killing. Turkey claims to have audio evidence of Khashoggi's murder, which it shared with the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, France, and the UK.

In an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared that he had listened to the audio recording, allegedly made as journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on 2 October. Cavusoglu called the killing disgusting and suggested that the person, who dismembered Khashoggi's body enjoyed the process.

'I listened to it. He was killed within seven minutes. […] You can tell [forensics doctor] is enjoying it. He likes to cut up people. It is disgusting', the Turkish foreign minister said.

Cavusoglu also added that as the forensics doctor did his job, he instructed other members of the hit-squad to 'listen to music'.

Despite Turkish media reports, claiming that the CIA has evidence, proving that Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman ordered the journalist's murder, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly denied the involvement of the Royal Family in the crime. Riyadh insists that the killing was a 'rogue operation'.

Turkish investigators believe that Saud al-Qahtani, a royal court adviser, was orchestrating the hit. Following the start of an internal Saudi investigation into the matter and first arrests on the case, al-Qahtani was stripped of his position.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, writing for The Washington Post, was murdered inside Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018. His body was dismembered and has not been found as of yet. Saudi Arabia has arrested 21 suspect in relation to the murder and charged 11 of them. Five suspects are facing the death penalty if their guilt is proved. Turkey and several western states have urged Riyadh for more transparency in investigating the case.