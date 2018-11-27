Watchdog Asks Argentina to Probe Saudi Prince Over War Crimes, Khashoggi Murder

"On 26 November, Human Rights Watch filed a submission with an Argentine federal prosecutor outlining its public findings on alleged violations of international law committed during the armed conflict in Yemen for which Mohammed bin Salman may face criminal liability as Saudi Arabia's defence minister. The submission also highlights his possible complicity in serious allegations of torture and other ill-treatment of Saudi citizens, including the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the watchdog said in a statement.
The submission has been sent to Argentine federal judge Ariel Lijo and the request is already being examined, the watchdog added.
"The crown prince's attendance at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires could make the Argentine courts an avenue of redress for victims of abuses unable to seek justice in Yemen or Saudi Arabia," Executive Director of the Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth explained.
The request comes before the G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place between November 30 and December 1 in Buenos Aires and concerns the Saudi-Yemen conflict and murder of the Saudi journalist.
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on 2 October after he entered the Saudi Consulate. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, however, Saudi Arabia eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the building.
