Register
02:43 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, an oil pump stands as the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team of the Royal Saudi Air Force performs during the Bahrain International Airshow in Sakhir, Bahrain

    Saudi Arabia Pumps All-Time Record Amount of Oil Amid Pressure From Washington

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Saudi Arabia raised the production of oil in November to its highest in the history of the country amid US President Donald Trump’s calls for the lowering of oil prices.

    An OPEC meeting, at which the members will consider how to arrest a decline in oil prices, will be held after leaders of top global oil producers — Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Trump — travel to Argentina for a G20 summit this week. And Saudi Arabia is expected to refrain from production cuts, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

    READ MORE: OPEC Weighs New Production Cuts as Oil Prices Hit 2018 Low

    The source said that Saudi crude oil production hit 11.1-11.3 million barrels per day (BPD) in November, although the exact average daily output will be clear only after the month’s end.

    The levels to which Saudi Arabia has increased production are 0.5 million BPD up — equal to 0.5 percent of global demand — from October and more than 1 million BPD higher than in early 2018, when OPEC members were curtailing production together. OPEC and Russia agreed to cut production for the first time since 2016, yet Russia has also raised production steeply in recent months to a post-Soviet high of 11.4 million BPD.

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs, one of the most active banks in commodities, said the G20 meeting could be a catalyst for prices to rebound, noting that they “expect an OPEC cut and its announcement to lead to a recovery in [Brent] prices.”

    In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    G20 'Have to Deal' With Riyadh, Crown Prince bin Salman - Saudi Royal
    Saudi oil industry sources have indicated they wanted prices to stay above $70 per barrel, and Saudi energy minister Khalid al Falih said this month that global oil supply could exceed demand by over 1 million BPD next year, asking OPEC to intervene, Reuters reported. Falih also noted that state oil giant Saudi Aramco would ship 0.5 million BPD less crude in December than in November following falling demand from customers.

    The US, which is not an OPEC member state and has not participated in the output reductions, has repeatedly called on OPEC to refrain from cuts. Trump, who has maintained his support for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite calls from many US politicians to impose sanctions on Riyadh over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi last month, has requested numerous times that Saudi Arabia keep oil prices lower. According to sources cited by Reuters, the crown prince wishes to avoid confrontation with Washington, including on oil prices.

    On Sunday, Trump complimented himself and took credit for lowering oil prices, comparing them to a tax cut for the US economy.

    Riyadh agreed to raise its oil output steeply in June in response to calls from consumers, including the United States and India, to help cool oil prices and address supply shortages after Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran, the third-largest OPEC oil producer.

    Related:

    Petro Market Rattled in 7th Straight Week of Drops, OPEC to Move Meeting Up
    OPEC Weighs New Production Cuts as Oil Prices Hit 2018 Low
    US Reviewing Anti-OPEC Bill as Trump Urges Saudis to Lower Oil Prices - Reports
    OPEC, US Policies May Swing Oil Prices Within $60-80 Range - IEF Chief
    Saudi Energy Minister Assures No Plans to Eliminate OPEC
    Tags:
    Oil, oil production, production, oil prices, OPEC, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse